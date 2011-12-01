* Roche offered such a scheme in Germany for cancer drug Avastin

BASEL Dec 1 Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG would consider offering a money back guarantee for its medications, the group's head told journalists on Thursday.

"If there is an interest from countries we are open to discussing such schemes," CEO Severin Schwan said.

Roche has already offered such a payment plan in Germany for its cancer drug Avastin, to help healthcare authorities there keep costs under control at a time when governments everywhere are trying to put a lid on spending.

The so-called pay-for-performance scheme is being offered to both hospitals and public insurers in Germany, which would involve returning the costs of the drug to payers if the drug did not work.

By offering such a scheme, Roche is trying to develop a new way of making sure the drug gets to those who would benefit from it. (Reporting by Katie Reid; Editing by David Holmes)