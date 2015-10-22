(Changes day of the week to Thursday in the first paragraph.)
ZURICH Oct 22 Roche on Thursday raised
its full-year sales outlook after reporting revenue in the first
nine months of the year increased more than analysts had
forecast.
The Swiss drug maker said nine-month sales rose 2 percent to
35.525 billion Swiss francs ($37.02 billion), higher than the
35.4 billion francs forecast by analysts. In constant
currencies, sales rose 6 percent.
Roche now says it expects sales growth in the mid-single
digit range, at constant exchange rates, up from a previous
forecast of low- to mid-single digit growth. Core earnings per
share are targeted to grow ahead of sales at constant exchange
rates.
($1 = 0.9596 Swiss francs)
