ZURICH Oct 22 Roche on Thursday raised its full-year sales outlook after reporting revenue in the first nine months of the year increased more than analysts had forecast.

The Swiss drug maker said nine-month sales rose 2 percent to 35.525 billion Swiss francs ($37.02 billion), higher than the 35.4 billion francs forecast by analysts. In constant currencies, sales rose 6 percent.

Roche now says it expects sales growth in the mid-single digit range, at constant exchange rates, up from a previous forecast of low- to mid-single digit growth. Core earnings per share are targeted to grow ahead of sales at constant exchange rates. ($1 = 0.9596 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller)