BRIEF-Capnia Q4 loss per share $0.16
* Capnia reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
ZURICH Oct 16 Swiss drugmaker Roche affirmed its full-year sales and profit targets on Thursday after a strong performance by its new breast cancer drugs helped it beat expectations in the third quarter.
The world's largest maker of cancer drugs said sales rose 5 percent to 11.78 billion Swiss francs ($12.5 billion), slightly ahead of the average forecast of 11.57 billion in a Reuters poll.
Roche confirmed its guidance for low-to-mid single digit sales growth this year at constant exchange rates and its target for core earnings per share (EPS) to grow ahead of sales. It expects to increase its dividend from the 7.80 Swiss francs per share it paid out in 2013. (1 US dollar = 0.9412 Swiss franc) (Reporting by Caroline Copley)
* Capnia reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Wednesday:
WASHINGTON, March 15 Conservative U.S. Republican lawmakers said on Wednesday they were close to embracing their party's healthcare overhaul plan after the White House signaled openness to ending an expansion of the government health insurance program for the poor even sooner than proposed.