BASEL, Switzerland, July 21 Switzerland's Roche surpassed market expectations for core net income per share in the first six months of the year, led by drugs such as new asthma treatment Xolair and established breast cancer medicine Herceptin.

Core earnings per share, which are adjusted for certain items, rose 7 percent to 7.74 Swiss francs ($7.86), where analysts had expected 7.52 francs on average.

The world's biggest maker of cancer drugs reiterated its previous target for currency-adjusted sales growth in the low to mid-single digit percentage range for the full year and of core earnings per share ahead of sales growth. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Michael Shields)