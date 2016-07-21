BRIEF-Biofrontera: European Commission extends Ameluz approval to basal cell carcinoma
* European Commission extends Ameluz approval to basal cell carcinoma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BASEL, Switzerland, July 21 Switzerland's Roche surpassed market expectations for core net income per share in the first six months of the year, led by drugs such as new asthma treatment Xolair and established breast cancer medicine Herceptin.
Core earnings per share, which are adjusted for certain items, rose 7 percent to 7.74 Swiss francs ($7.86), where analysts had expected 7.52 francs on average.
The world's biggest maker of cancer drugs reiterated its previous target for currency-adjusted sales growth in the low to mid-single digit percentage range for the full year and of core earnings per share ahead of sales growth. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Michael Shields)
* Cannimed Therapeutics Inc says it has raised $5.15 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $5.15 million - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2jNCBAJ Further company coverage:
Jan 30 Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said its deal to buy smaller rival Rite Aid Corp would now take six months longer to close and reduced its offer price, as it expects to divest more stores to gain regulatory approval.