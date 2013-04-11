* Q1 sales 11.59 bln Swiss francs vs forecast 11.45 bln
* Severe U.S. flu season drives Tamiflu; surge won't last
* Avastin beats forecasts on demand in ovarian, colon cancer
* Diagnostics division weak, dragged down by diabetes care
(Adds further CEO comments, reaction, detail on diagnostics)
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, April 11 A spike in U.S. demand for flu
drug Tamiflu and strong sales of mainstay cancer medicines
lifted first-quarter sales at Roche Holding AG by a
bigger-than-expected 5 percent.
The healthy performance in its main pharmaceuticals unit -
which was also bolstered by approval of two new breast cancer
drugs - offset weak sales in diagnostics, and the Swiss group
confirmed its forecast of rising sales and profit for 2013.
The world's largest maker of cancer drugs said quarterly
sales rose to 11.59 billion Swiss francs ($12.44 billion),
compared with the average analyst forecast of 11.45 billion
francs in a Reuters poll.
Analysts at Jefferies and Sarasin said it was a good set of
numbers, although diagnostics were once again disappointing.
Roche stock was 0.3 percent higher by 0710 GMT.
Sales in the smaller diagnostics business were up just 1
percent in the quarter with diabetes care down 5 percent, due to
stiff competition and pricing pressure.
Demand for Tamiflu - a smaller seller than Roche's cancer
blockbusters - accounted for half the beat in the pharma
division, with sales surging 84 percent in the quarter following
a severe flu season in the United States.
Chief Executive Severin Schwan said the bumper Tamiflu sales
would not last and demand had already tapered off since the end
of February. But he was "confident" of meeting the company's
full-year targets.
"The Roche group is off to a good start in 2013," he told
reporters in a conference call on Thursday, adding that the
company would continue to look for bolt-on acquisitions of
interesting products and technologies.
Roche, which does not detail quarterly profits, is the first
company to report among major drugmakers this quarter.
BIOTECH DRUGS
Roche's drugs business has so far been spared the pain from
a wave of patent expiries ravaging rivals, as most of its
top-selling medicines are biotech drugs consisting of proteins
derived from living organisms which are difficult to copy.
The Basel-based firm expects full-year sales to grow in line
with 2012 when they rose 7 percent, and core earnings to rise
ahead of revenues. It said it expected to further increase its
dividend in 2013.
Some analysts have said Roche's guidance is conservative and
expect the advent of new expensive cancer drugs as well as the
company's pledge to keep a lid on research spending to drive
double-digit core earnings this year.
Although its top-selling blood cancer drug Rituxan goes off
patent in Europe at the end of this year, sales are expected to
hold up as Roche does not anticipate competition from lower-cost
copies known as "biosimilars" until early 2016.
Sales of Rituxan, which is sold as MabThera in Europe, rose
6 percent at constant exchange rates to 1.70 billion francs in
the first quarter, in line with analyst forecasts.
Sales of another big cancer drug, Avastin, rose 11 percent
to 1.53 billion francs, better than expected, as a result of
increased use in both ovarian cancer and colorectal cancer.
Roche hopes follow-on drugs will help extend the shelf life
of its current best-sellers, which also include breast cancer
medicine Herceptin - a drug that it plans to use in combination
with newer medicine Perjeta.
Perjeta, which won European approval last month after
getting a nod from U.S. regulators last year, had sales of 50
million francs in the first quarter.
Roche also has high hopes for a novel chemotherapy-carrying
"armed" antibody called Kadcyla, which clinched U.S. approval in
February.
Investors are waiting for data due in early June on a
compound known as GA101, which Roche is positioning as a
follow-on to Rituxan.
($1 = 0.9315 Swiss francs)
