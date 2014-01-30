(Corrects typo in lead)
BASEL Jan 30 Swiss drugmaker Roche
reported full-year profit on Thursday that fell short of
expectations, hit by the strengthening of the Swiss franc
against the U.S. dollar and the Japanese yen.
The Basel-based firm said full-year sales rose 3 percent to
46.78 billion Swiss francs ($52.22 billion), in line with
analysts expectations for 46.87 billion francs in a Reuters
poll. [ID:
Core earnings per share were up 6 percent at 14.27 francs,
missing the average analyst forecast of 14.9 francs.
The world's largest maker of cancer drugs guided for 2014
sales to grow in the low-to-mid single digits percentage, while
core earnings per share (EPS) should grow ahead of sales.
($1 = 0.8959 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Maria Sheahan)