BASEL, July 24 Swiss drugmaker Roche
posted weaker-than-expected net profit for the first half, hit
by a writedown on its tissue diagnostics business.
The world's largest maker of cancer drugs said on Thursday
net profit fell 7 percent to 5.64 billion Swiss francs ($6.25
billion), missing the average analyst forecast for 5.98 billion
francs in a Reuters poll.
This figure included impairment charges of 414 million
francs related to intangible assets in tissue diagnostics.
Solid sales of Roche's breast cancer medicines and tight
cost control helped the Swiss drugmaker limit the impact of the
strong Swiss franc on sales, which fell 1 percent to 22.97
billion francs.
The Basel-based drugmaker posted core earnings pers share of
7.57 francs, slightly ahead of forecasts.
($1 = 0.9023 Swiss Francs)
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)