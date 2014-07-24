BRIEF-ARCA Biopharma 2016 net loss $16.4 mln, or $1.81 per share
* Arca biopharma announces fiscal year 2016 financial results and provides business update
ZURICH, July 24 Roche shares rose 1.3 percent at the open on Thursday after publishing H1 results. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)
* Arca biopharma announces fiscal year 2016 financial results and provides business update
* Atento reports fiscal 2016 fourth-quarter and full year results, highlighted by revenue diversification, margin protection and strong cash flow generation company announces agreement to acquire majority stake in interfile, a leading provider of credit ori
* Par Pacific announces promotion of Will Monteleone to senior vice president and chief financial officer