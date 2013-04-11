ZURICH, April 11 Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding
AG maintained its forecast of rising sales and profits
this year after growth in its mainstay cancer medicines helped
it post solid first-quarter sales.
The world's largest maker of cancer drugs said first-quarter
sales rose 5 percent to 11.589 billion Swiss francs ($12.44
billion), compared with the average analyst forecast of 11.449
billion francs in a Reuters poll.
"Based on the first-quarter results, I am confident we will
meet our full-year targets," Roche Chief Executive Severin
Schwan said in a statement.
The Basel-based firm, which kicks off the first-quarter
reporting season for major drugmakers, expects full-year sales
to grow in line with 2012 when they rose 7 percent, and core
earnings to rise ahead of revenues.
($1 = 0.9315 Swiss francs)
