BRIEF-Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings
* Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc, as of March 13, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH Aug 4 Roche said it will buy Santaris Pharma, a privately-held Danish biotech company, for up to $450 million in cash.
Santaris, which was founded through a merger of two companies in 2003, develops drugs against liver cancer, head and neck cancer, and against metabolic and infectious diseases.
It is partly owned by Danish venture capital firm Sunstone, which earlier this year mulled a U.S. listing for the company. (Reporting By Katharina Bart. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc, as of March 13, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc.
* Pulmatrix- issuance, sale of up to $11 million of co's shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share from time to time in at-the-market public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: