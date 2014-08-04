ZURICH Aug 4 Roche said it will buy Santaris Pharma, a privately-held Danish biotech company, for up to $450 million in cash.

Santaris, which was founded through a merger of two companies in 2003, develops drugs against liver cancer, head and neck cancer, and against metabolic and infectious diseases.

It is partly owned by Danish venture capital firm Sunstone, which earlier this year mulled a U.S. listing for the company. (Reporting By Katharina Bart. Editing by Jane Merriman)