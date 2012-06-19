ZURICH, June 19 Swiss drugmaker Roche
said on Tuesday it planned to work together with Seaside
Therapeutics develop treatments targeting the molecular basis
for autism spectrum disorders and fragile X syndrome.
"The alliance aims to speed up research and development in
this field and lead a fundamental change in the treatment
paradigm," the Basel-based firm said in a statement.
Seaside, based in Massachusetts, will license patents and
Roche will then lead the development and commercialisation of
them, they said.
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley)