Dec 21 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on
Friday expanded the use of Tamiflu, the flu drug from Roche
, to children as young as two weeks old who have shown
flu symptoms for no more than two days.
The FDA said the drug cannot be used to prevent flu
infection in this age group. The drug is currently approved as
both a flu treatment and preventative flu drug for children ages
1 and older, and adults. It aims to help lessen the length and
severity of the flu.
Tamiflu was approved in 1999 and is distributed in the
United States by Genentech, part of Roche. It was
co-developed by Gilead Sciences. Its most common side
effects include vomiting and diarrhea.
The FDA said its expanded use is based on extrapolating data
from previous study results in adults and older children, and
supporting studies by the U.S. National Institutes of Health and
Roche.
Tamiflu, which had peak sales of $3 billion in 2009 because
of the H1N1 swine flu epidemic, is approved by regulators
worldwide but some researchers claim there is little evidence it
works and have asked Roche to hand over data so they can study
its effectiveness.
(Reporting By Caroline Humer; Editing by Grant McCool)