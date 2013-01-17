* Roche says extra Tamiflu supplies will have different
packaging
* Says spot shortages of children's liquid Tamiflu to
continue
* Safeway, Rite Aid ship additional vaccine to U.S. stores
By Ransdell Pierson
Jan 17 Roche Holding AG said U.S.
regulators will allow it to begin selling the company's reserve
stock of adult Tamiflu capsules, and that the extra supplies of
the flu treatment should meet U.S. demand for that formulation
for the rest of this flu season.
The Swiss drugmaker said the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration will allow it to sell Tamiflu capsules in
different packaging from what is currently available in the
United States.
"The medicine from our reserve stock is the same as the
medicine that is currently being distributed," and in the same
75 milligram adult dose, said company spokeswoman Tara
Iannuccillo.
But Roche's Genentech unit, which makes Tamiflu, said it
continues to expect spot shortages of a different liquid
formulation used by children because continuing production of it
will not meet demand.
The company said pharmacists can create a substitute liquid
formulation by dissolving Tamiflu capsules into a sweet liquid.
Tamiflu is used to slow down or stop symptoms of the flu in
people that already have been infected with the virus.
Shortages of the treatment come as the United States is
experiencing one of the worst influenza epidemics of the past
decade.
Health officials have said it is not too late for people to
be vaccinated, but many across the country have had difficulty
finding available vaccines at doctors' offices and drugstores.
Sanofi SA, the largest flu vaccine provider in the
United States, last week said it had sold out of four of the six
formulations of its Fluzone seasonal flu vaccine due to the
unanticipated late-season demand for vaccines.
Drugstore chain Rite Aid Corp on Thursday said it
had obtained more than 400,000 additional doses of seasonal flu
shots, which are being delivered to areas of need based on
actual or anticipated flu outbreak. The vaccine will be
administered by pharmacists in its U.S. drugstores.
Safeway Inc on Wednesday said it had shipped an
additional 200,000 does of its vaccine to its U.S. pharmacies to
meet high demand. The supermarket chain offered customers who
receive the vaccine a coupon for 10 percent off their next
grocery purchase.
Forty-seven states are reporting widespread influenza
activity, and the nation's capital is also battling the seasonal
scourge, which can be spread to others up to six feet away when
people with flu cough, sneeze or talk.
Dozens of hand sanitizers cropped up this week at the U.S.
Capitol in Washington, amidst heated preparations, and intense
security, for President Barack Obama's second inauguration on
Monday.
With hundreds of thousands of people expected to jam the
city - particularly at crowded inaugural balls - health
officials warned those who attend to wash their hands regularly
and consider bringing hand sanitizer. And they had advice both
for those who are ill - Stay home - and for those who are not:
Get vaccinated, if you have not already done so.