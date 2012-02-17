LONDON Feb 17 Britain's health costs
watchdog wants more information on Roche's Tarceva
cancer pill before it decides whether it should be funded by the
state as a first-line treatment for patients with non-small cell
lung cancer.
The National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence
(NICE), which decides if medicines should be paid for on the
state-funded National Health Service (NHS), said it would not be
able to decide on the drug for treatment of locally advanced or
metastatic EFGR mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer
(NSCLC) until it had more information.
Tarceva, known generically as erlotinib, is already backed
as a second-line treatment for non-small cell lung cancer and
the Swiss drugmaker had hoped to extend its use on the NHS.
The blockbuster pill is partnered with OSI Pharmaceuticals,
now part of Astellas, and had worldwide sales of $1.3
billion in 2010.
Commenting on NICE's decision, the watchdog's chief
executive, Andrew Dillon, said it had already recommended a drug
called gefitinib, sold as Iressa by AstraZeneca, for the
first-line treatment of this type of lung cancer and that was
now the treatment most patients receive.
"When it was asked to consider Tarceva, our independent
advisory committee concluded that it did not have enough
information to be able to make the decision to recommend or not
recommend it for routine use in the NHS as an alternative to
gefitinib," he said in a statement.
"We hope that Roche will be able to provide this additional
information so that the Committee can consider it."
Tarceva is given as a once-a-day pill and costs 1,631 pounds
($2,600) for a month's supply, according to NICE's statement. It
said Roche had agreed offer a confidential discount from the
list price if the drug is provided on the NHS.
Lung cancer is the second most common cancer after breast
cancer in England and Wales, with an estimated 40,800 new cases
diagnosed every year.
($1 = 0.6350 British pounds)
(Reporting by Kate Kelland; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)