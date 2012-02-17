LONDON Feb 17 Britain's health costs watchdog wants more information on Roche's Tarceva cancer pill before it decides whether it should be funded by the state as a first-line treatment for patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

The National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE), which decides if medicines should be paid for on the state-funded National Health Service (NHS), said it would not be able to decide on the drug for treatment of locally advanced or metastatic EFGR mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) until it had more information.

Tarceva, known generically as erlotinib, is already backed as a second-line treatment for non-small cell lung cancer and the Swiss drugmaker had hoped to extend its use on the NHS.

The blockbuster pill is partnered with OSI Pharmaceuticals, now part of Astellas, and had worldwide sales of $1.3 billion in 2010.

Commenting on NICE's decision, the watchdog's chief executive, Andrew Dillon, said it had already recommended a drug called gefitinib, sold as Iressa by AstraZeneca, for the first-line treatment of this type of lung cancer and that was now the treatment most patients receive.

"When it was asked to consider Tarceva, our independent advisory committee concluded that it did not have enough information to be able to make the decision to recommend or not recommend it for routine use in the NHS as an alternative to gefitinib," he said in a statement.

"We hope that Roche will be able to provide this additional information so that the Committee can consider it."

Tarceva is given as a once-a-day pill and costs 1,631 pounds ($2,600) for a month's supply, according to NICE's statement. It said Roche had agreed offer a confidential discount from the list price if the drug is provided on the NHS.

Lung cancer is the second most common cancer after breast cancer in England and Wales, with an estimated 40,800 new cases diagnosed every year. ($1 = 0.6350 British pounds) (Reporting by Kate Kelland; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)