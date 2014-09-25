Sept 25 Roche Holding AG :
* Says Roche's Avastin and Xeloda show benefit for women with
her2-negative
metastatic breast cancer in two new phase III studies
* Says phase III Imelda study demonstrates near threefold
increase in
progression-free survival
* Says phase III Imelda study demonstrates improvement in
overall survival of
over 15 months with Avastin plus Xeloda
* Says phase III Tania study shows significant improvement in
progression-free
survival
* Phase III tania improvement if Avastin-based therapy is
continued in 2nd-line
setting following initial treatment with Avastin-based
therapy
