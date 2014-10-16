Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Wednesday:
Oct 16 Roche Holding AG : * CEO says prices overall are relatively stable; still see some price pressure
in Europe * CEO says no fundamental change in m&a strategy; continue to look for targeted
deals * CFO says expects will be "slightly above" net debt to assets ratio range of
0-15 percent at year end
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Wednesday:
WASHINGTON, March 15 Conservative U.S. Republican lawmakers said on Wednesday they were close to embracing their party's healthcare overhaul plan after the White House signaled openness to ending an expansion of the government health insurance program for the poor even sooner than proposed.
* Agilent Technologies board of directors elects Koh Boon Hwee as new chairman