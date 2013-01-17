BRIEF-Syngene International & Herbalife partner to establish nutrition R&D lab in India
* Says Herbalife nutrition partners with Syngene to establish nutrition research and development lab in India
Jan 17 Roche Holding AG : * Says FDA will allow company to release its own reserve stocks of tamiflu flu
treatment * Says company should now have sufficient tamiflu to meet demand for this flu
season * Says reserve supply has different packaging from tamiflu currently available
in U.S. * Says medicine in reserve stock is same as tamiflu now being distributed in
U.S.
March 2 Indian shares retreated from near two-year highs to end lower on Thursday as investors booked profit in pharmaceutical and realty stocks such as Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and DLF Ltd.
* Feb. 23 2017 positive results for Relvar Ellipta lung function study in patients with well-controlled asthma positive headline results from a non-inferiority lung function study read more