(Corrects source spelling to Genentech from Genetech)

Sept 4 Sept 4 Genentech: * U.S. FDA grants breakthrough therapy designation for Genentech's investigational medicine ACE910 for people with Hemophilia A with factor VIII inhibitors * Genentech says is preparing to initiate a phase III trial of ace910 in patients with Hemophilia a with factor VIII inhibitors by the end of 2015 * Genentech says to initiate phase III trial in patients without inhibitors in 2016