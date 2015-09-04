BRIEF-Caredx files for non-timely 10-K
* Caredx Inc files for non-timely 10-K with U.S. Sec Source text (http://bit.ly/2okgsjf) Further company coverage:
(Corrects source spelling to Genentech from Genetech)
Sept 4 Sept 4 Genentech: * U.S. FDA grants breakthrough therapy designation for Genentech's investigational medicine ACE910 for people with Hemophilia A with factor VIII inhibitors * Genentech says is preparing to initiate a phase III trial of ace910 in patients with Hemophilia a with factor VIII inhibitors by the end of 2015 * Genentech says to initiate phase III trial in patients without inhibitors in 2016 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
