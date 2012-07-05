July 5 U.S. health regulators on Thursday
approved a first-of-its-kind DNA test by Swiss drugmaker Roche
Holding AG to help physicians track progress in
treating organ transplant patients for a common virus.
Roche's COBAS AmpliPrep/COBAS TaqMan CMV Test is designed
for use on solid organ transplant patients undergoing
cytomegalovirus (CMV) antiviral therapy.
CMV is a common virus that can cause pneumonia and colitis
in patients with weak immune systems, such as organ transplant
patients.
There were 28,538 solid organ transplants in the United
States in 2011, according to the U.S. Health Resources and
Services Administration.
Clinicians can measure the effectiveness of their treatment
by using Roche's device and perform tests to track changes in
the viral load of patients on anti-CMV therapy, the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration said in a statement.
The approval was based on clinical data that showed the
test's accuracy in measuring viral load and its ability to
accurately measure variations in the amount of CMV virus.
The test, manufactured by Roche Molecular Systems, may not
be used to diagnose CMV infection, the regulator added.
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj
Eluvangal)