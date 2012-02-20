PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 14
ZURICH Feb 20 Roche said on Monday the European Union approved Zelboraf, which represents a new treatment option for patients with the deadliest form of skin cancer.
The go-ahead, expected by investors after Roche flagged it as recently as December, follows one in the United States last August.
The new drug is given as a twice-daily pill and is designed to be used alongside a companion diagnostic test, also from Roche, that identifies which patients have a specific genetic mutation that means they will benefit from the treatment.
The gene sequencing technology, which Roche is targeting with a bid for San Diego-based Illumina, is central to medicine's future as it allows researchers to better predict how patients will respond to a drug.
Coupled with strong study results from experimental breast cancer treatment pertuzumab, Zelboraf underscores Roche's commitment to targeted medicines. (Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Mike Nesbit)
