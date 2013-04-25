BRIEF-Endesa chairman says hasn't met any investors for sale of group
March 8 Borja Prado, chairman of Enel's Spanish unit Endesa, says in an emailed comment:
LONDON, April 25 (IFR) - Lee Rochford has been promoted to head of financial institutions, EMEA, at Royal Bank of Scotland following the retirement of William Fall, global head of FIG, the UK bank said on Thursday.
Rochford was formerly head of financial institutions structuring and advisory, which encompassed capital solutions, as well as flow securitisation. This division will now be headed by Mike Slevin, who is being promoted internally to be. His title will be head of financial institutions secured debt markets.
The group is now being brought within financial institutions capital markets EMEA, a new group that will be headed by former FIG DCM head Matt Carter. Slevin will now report to Carter, although when Rochford headed the group he reported directly to Fall.
Gordon Taylor, previously head of northern European FIG DCM, will step up to become head of EMEA FIG DCM.
"We've been fortunate to tap into a rich seam of experienced talent which brings continuity to the business," said Rochford.
March 8 Borja Prado, chairman of Enel's Spanish unit Endesa, says in an emailed comment:
MILAN, March 8 Italian consumer electronics retailer Unieuro has filed a request to list on the Milan bourse and aims to complete its initial public offering (IPO) by the end of June.
* Management board of Leifheit AG intends capital increase from the company's funds at a ratio of 1:1 by issuing bonus shares