Sept 4 Rock-Tenn Company on Tuesday sold $700 million of senior unsecured notes in two parts in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, SunTrust, and Wells Fargo were the active joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ROCK-TENN COMPANY TRANCHE 1 AMT $350 MLN COUPON 3.5 PCT MATURITY 03/01/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.157 FIRST PAY 03/01/2013 MOODY'S Ba1 YIELD 3.63 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/11/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 260 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 40 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $350 MLN COUPON 4 PCT MATURITY 03/01/2023 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 98.93 FIRST PAY 03/01/2013 MOODY'S Ba1 YIELD 4.127 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/11/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 255 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 40 BPS