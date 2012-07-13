By Ronald Grover
| July 12
July 12 Roger Waters racked up $158.1 million in
concert ticket sales worldwide so far this year with 'The Wall
Live' show, outselling perennial leaders Bruce Springsteen and
Madonna to become the top-selling live act for the first half of
2012.
Waters, formerly of Pink Floyd, which recorded the smash
album "The Wall" in the late 1970s, sold more than 1.4 million
tickets globally since the start of 2012, according to the
magazine "Pollstar," which tracks the live concert business.
Springsteen's "Wrecking Ball" tour, which started in March,
was a distant second with $79.9 million.
Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Madonna and Paul McCartney were on the
road this year, helping to push ticket sales for the 100 largest
U.S. concerts up 1.2 percent, to $1.1 billion, selling a record
18.6 million tickets.
Concert promoters dropped ticket prices by an average of
$6.34, to $60.68, the lowest they've been since 2007, Pollster
said, citing "today's economic realties."
Cirque du Soleil's touring musical stage show "Michael
Jackson: The Immortal" was the hottest ticket in North America,
with $78.5 million in sales. Waters was second in the market
with $61.9 million.
But the 68-year-old Waters' stay atop of the concert leader
board could be short-lived, according to Pollstar.
"While Waters still has a few Walls left to build on his
itinerary, Springsteen also has along way to go before the end
of the 'Wrecking Ball' tour, and still could finish with the
year's top outing," the magazine wrote.
Madonna, who has sold more than $42 million in tickets
worldwide, "has yet to hit North America (and) also has an
outside shot," it added.
(Reporting By Ronald Grover; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte and
Philip Barbara)