Sept 20 Shares of advertisement technology company Rocket Fuel Inc more than doubled in their debut, valuing the company at more than $2 billion, a day after it priced its IPO at the top end of its revised price range.

The company, which delivers Web-based video advertisements, raised $116 million by selling 4 million shares at $29 each. Rocket Fuel had set a price range of $27-$29 per share for the IPO. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)