Indebted Croatia's food concern signs standstill agreement
ZAGREB, April 2 Indebted Croatian food concern Agrokor has signed a standstill agreement in an effort to stabilise its business, the company's spokeswoman said on Sunday.
FRANKFURT Feb 6 E-commerce investor and operating company Rocket Internet AG said on Friday it had paid 496 million euros to acquire a 30 percent stake in Delivery Hero, a food takeaway rival of Rocket's own Foodpanda delivery service.
Rocket said the transaction consists of both primary and secondary shares of Delivery Hero. In early December, Delivery Hero and Foodpanda agreed a series of asset swaps to consolidate their respective positions in various national markets.
Both Rocket and Delivery Hero are based in Berlin. Delivery Hero counts more than 90,000 restaurants in its online takeaway delivery service worldwide, spread across Northern and Eastern Europe as well as Latin America and South Korea. (Reporting By Eric Auchard; Editing by Sunil Nair)
DOHA, April 2 The merger of Qatari banks Masraf Al Rayan, Barwa Bank and International Bank of Qatar will take six months to complete, Masraf Al Rayan's chairman Hussain Ali al-Abdulla said on Sunday.