BERLIN May 12 Online food takeaway firm
Delivery Hero, one of Europe's biggest start-ups, has raised 387
million euros ($423 million) by issuing new shares to South
African media and e-commerce firm Naspers, shareholder
Rocket Internet said on Friday.
The share issue means Rocket's stake will be diluted to 33
percent from just under 38 percent. Rocket said the valuation
was in line with previous valuation rounds, without specifying
further.
Berlin-based Delivery Hero, founded in 2011 and now
operating across more than 40 countries, had said last month it
could consider an initial public offering (IPO) to raise capital
to bulk up and face competition from the likes of Uber.
($1 = 0.9152 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Andrew Heavens)