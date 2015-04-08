By Eric Auchard
FRANKFURT, April 8 Global Fashion Group (GFG),
formed out of five Kinnevik- and Rocket Internet-
backed online fashion start-ups active across dozens
of emerging markets, has hired the former head of Amazon
France as its new chief executive.
The newly merged company said on Wednesday it is taking 32
million euros ($34.7 million) of new financing from Tengelmann
Ventures and Verlinvest at the same 2.8 billion euro valuation
as when the five-company merger was first announced in early
September.
GFG said it plans to use the funds to finance growth in 27
country markets on four continents, up from 23 countries seven
months ago, when the merger was announced. It has recently set
up operations in Belarus, Ukraine, Lebanon and Brunei.
The company is made up of five regional fashion companies -
Dafiti, Lamoda, Jabong, Zalora and Namshi, each established
brands in their regions and run by their own management teams.
GFG said former Amazon France President Romain Voog, 43,
will become the chief executive, and Nils Chrestin, 34, will
serve as its chief financial officer in January.
The company, which is to be based in London, operates online
fashion sites in countries which typically lack reliable
transport delivery networks on which modern e-commerce depends.
It overcomes this by creating its own transport networks --
branded vans and motorcycle drivers deliver online purchases to
customers, who typically pay cash on demand. They also handle
returns, and act as mobile advertising for the service.
GFG has 9,500 employees, roughly 40 percent of whom are in
fulfilment - delivery, warehousing or stock-picking functions.
It outsources some delivery operations where local services are
available, but considers its physical delivery network a key
strategy for connecting to its customers.
"Owning that last-mile delivery is a part of our strategy,"
Chrestin said in a phone interview of the investment required.
"This will always be a very fundamental part of how we do
things."
Chrestin has spent the last two years as managing director
and chief financial officer of Lamoda in Moscow prior to
becoming GFG's CFO in January. Previously, he was a private
equity investor with Morgan Stanley Private Equity.
Prior to joining Amazon, where he worked for seven years,
Romain spent six years at Carrefour in various leadership roles
and worked as a strategy consultant with Boston Consulting Group
and Bain & Company in Europe and in Asia.
Swedish investment group Kinnevik owns 25.4 percent, while
Germany based e-commerce investor Rocket Internet owns 23
percent of Global Fashion Group.
($1 = 0.9218 euros)
