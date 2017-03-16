EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
BERLIN, March 16 Qatar's sovereign wealth fund has taken a stake in Rocket Internet's recipe and ingredients firm HelloFresh as part of a previously announced fundraising, the WirtschaftsWoche magazine reported on Thursday.
Rocket Internet said in December that HelloFresh had raised 85 million euros ($91.16 million) from an unnamed globally leading investor and existing shareholder Baillie Gifford, at a 2 billion euros valuation, down from a previous 2.6 billion.
WirtschaftsWoche cited HelloFresh Chief Executive Dominik Richter as telling the magazine that Qatar had been part of the fundraising.
Rocket Internet's stake in HelloFresh now stands at 53 percent. It is one of its biggest holdings and is seen as a potential candidate for an initial public offering, although a previous attempt to list the business stalled in 2015. ($1 = 0.9324 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump intends to nominate congressional aide James Clinger to be a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation for five years and to be the banking regulator's chairman for five years effective Nov. 29, the White House said in a statement on Friday.
June 16 A decision by Goldman Sachs Group Inc last year to move an investment banking veteran to Seattle, as well as Evercore Partners Inc's hiring of a top banker defending companies against activist investors, has paid off handsomely.