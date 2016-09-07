Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
BERLIN, Sept 7 German e-commerce investor Rocket Internet said on Wednesday the valuation of its Home24 online furniture business had been more than halved in a financing round that raised 20 million euros ($22.5 million) of new capital.
Rocket Internet said in a statement that Home24's valuation had been cut to 420 million euros in the funding round in which other investors including Baillie Gifford and Kinnevik also participated, down from a previous 981 million.
Rocket's direct and indirect stake will be 42.9 percent after the transaction.
Rocket last week announced it made a first-half loss of 617 million euros ($691 million) after heavy writedowns on companies in its portfolio, in particular the Global Fashion Group.
($1 = 0.8902 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by David Clarke)
