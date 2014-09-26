FRANKFURT, Sept 26 German e-commerce venture capital group Rocket Internet said on Friday it would bring its planned initial public stock offering (IPO) forward by one week, citing "exceptional investor demand" for its shares.

The offer period will now end on Oct. 1, the first day of trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is slated for Oct. 2 and settlement is planned for Oct. 6. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)