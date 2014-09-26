UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, Sept 26 German e-commerce venture capital group Rocket Internet said on Friday it would bring its planned initial public stock offering (IPO) forward by one week, citing "exceptional investor demand" for its shares.
The offer period will now end on Oct. 1, the first day of trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is slated for Oct. 2 and settlement is planned for Oct. 6. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources