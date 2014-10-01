FRANKFURT Oct 1 Rocket Internet, the global e-commerce investor, will likely price its flotation at the upper end of the 35.50 euros ($44.75 dollar) to 42.50 euros a share price range, three people familiar with the deal said.

"Books for retail investors are still open until 5 o'clock (German time), and no final price has been set. But it certainly looks like the price will be 42.50 euros," one of the people said.

The shares are poised to be priced Wednesday night with trading to start on Thursday.

The Rocket flotation comes hot on the heels of the blockbuster listing of China's Alibaba and just a day after the listing of Zalando, a European fashion site that Rocket helped found. (1 US dollar = 0.7933 euro) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner)