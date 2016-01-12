* OkLegal head and corporate finance VP to go
* Share price down since Oct 2014 IPO
* Forced to postpone HelloFresh listing
BERLIN, Jan 12 Germany's Rocket Internet
is losing two key managers, sources close to the
company told Reuters, in a new setback for Europe's largest
Internet firm which has seen its share price slide since listing
in 2014.
The sources said Franziska Leonhardt, head of Rocket's legal
department, and Uwe Gleitz, senior vice president of corporate
finance, would leave the company shortly, both for personal
reasons.
Sources close to the company said there had been no changes
in the core management team and it should be no problem to find
replacements for those leaving, but their departure is a further
sign of uncertainty at the company.
Last month Rocket was forced to deny a dispute with major
investor Sweden's Kinnevik over plans to list its
recipe ingredients delivery start-up HelloFresh as it removed
Kinnevik's chief executive as chairman of its supervisory board.
Both Leonhardt and Gleitz were members of the team which
prepared the initial public offering of Rocket in October 2014,
since when the share price has steadily declined from the 42.50
offer price, closing at 23.37 euros on Monday.
Founded by brothers Oliver, Alexander and Marc Samwer in
2007, Rocket has set up dozens of ecommerce sites, aiming to
replicate the success of Amazon and Alibaba in
new markets in Africa, Latin America and Russia.
However, investors have been unsettled since it took a new
direction early last year by splashing out on online food
takeaway businesses in developed markets, prompting it to seek
more funds. And its plans to list businesses like HelloFresh
have been disrupted by rocky equity markets.
A source close to the company told Reuters last month there
had been disagreements on the supervisory board about strategy.
Rocket is also looking for a new head of communications to
replace Andreas Winiarski who left last year to join a
consultancy.
($1 = 0.9141 euros)
