(Refiles to fix tabulation) BERLIN, June 29 German ecommerce investor Rocket Internet has seen revenue growth slow or even go into reverse at its leading start-ups. Here are the first quarter revenue growth rates for top firms in order of the valuation of Rocket's stake in the company as of April 31. Company Valuation Q1 2016 Q1 2015 HelloFresh 1.47 bln euros 211 pct 369 pct Delivery Hero 1.08 bln 91 pct n/a Foodpanda 0.28 bln 74 pct n/a Home24 0.44 bln 7 pct 128 pct Global Fashion 0.18 bln 26 pct 81 pct Westwing 0.15 bln 9 pct 55 pct Linio 0.08 bln (51 pct) 148 pct Jumia 0.07 bln (37 pct) 329 pct Weighted average 34 pct 217 pct (Reporting by Emma Thomasson)