UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN Nov 17 Rocket Internet, the global e-commerce investor, said it expected to launch at least another 10 start-ups in 2015 as it reported strong growth from its existing stable of companies and improving margins.
Rocket Internet, whose shares have had a bumpy ride since their debut last month in Europe's largest tech listing since 2000, said its most successful companies saw average growth in gross merchandise volume of 104 percent in the first half of 2014. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources