* Shopwings to end service in Germany after July 24
* Lack of cooperation from retailers, regulatory hurdles
hurt
* Company to keep expanding in Australia, SE Asia
* Rocket shares recover somewhat after big fall on bond
BERLIN, July 15 German start-up investor Rocket
Internet is closing down its grocery delivery service
Shopwings in Germany due to a lack of cooperation from retailers
and regulatory hurdles.
A Rocket Internet spokesman said the business that only
launched last year in Berlin and Munich would focus instead on
expanding in Australia as well as in Malaysia, Thailand,
Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines.
Europe's largest Internet company prides itself on needing
only 100 days to go from concept to launch of a new firm,
establishing dozens of start-ups from online fashion to home
furnishings and food delivery since it was founded in 2007.
But it is also quick to pull the plug on unsuccessful
ventures as it seeks to preserve the capital it has raised for
the companies most likely to grow quickly and become potential
candidates for future stock market listings.
Shoppers in Germany have been slow to embrace e-commerce for
groceries as the country has a high density of food stores and
the dominant discounters Aldi and Lidl have little incentive to
push loss-making deliveries.
Shopwings, which offers to deliver groceries from
supermarkets like Edeka, Aldi, Lidl and the organic Alnatura
chain within two hours, will end the service after July 24.
The Rocket Internet spokesman said German retailers had not
shown much interest in cooperating with Shopwings, which has
also been hampered by a court ruling that says it has to list
ingredients of all the 18,000 products it offers online.
It also said it would have had to make big adjustments to
its technical infrastructure to comply with new EU rules that
say online payments above a certain limit have to be verified in
two steps from November.
On Tuesday, Rocket said it had successfully placed 550
million euros ($604 million) worth of convertible bonds - a
third round of financing just nine months after its initial
public offering, sending its stock tumbling.
Rocket's shares recovered somewhat on Wednesday, trading up
3.3 percent at 36.88 euros at 1247 GMT, still well below the
42.50 euro price at which its shares were originally priced in
early October last year.
Last month, at its first annual shareholder meeting, Rocket
won investor support to raise as much as 4.5 billion euros over
the next five years to invest in new ventures and increase
stakes in its existing start-ups.
($1 = 0.9107 euros)
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Nikola Rotscheroth, Editing by
Ros Russell)