BRIEF-Metlife confirms Q1 2017 preferred stock dividend
* Metlife confirms first quarter 2017 preferred stock dividend
WASHINGTON, June 10 Aerospace company GenCorp Inc has been given U.S. antitrust approval to buy rocket engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney Rocketdyne, the Federal Trade Commission said on Monday.
The FTC said that it approved the deal even though it would give GenCorp a monopoly in the market for a certain type of high-performance missile defense interceptor propulsion system, because the Defense Department wanted to see the transaction go forward.
The deal is worth about $550 million.
* Metlife confirms first quarter 2017 preferred stock dividend
* Enable Midstream Partners, Lp announces pricing of senior notes
* Grow Condos appoints industry veteran, Charles B. Mathews, cpa, as corporate chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: