BRIEF-Lennar reaffirms 2017 gross margin forecast
* "Year-end margin will still be right on top of our guidance" - CEO on conf call
FRANKFURT, Sept 24 Rocket Internet's initial public offering (IPO) is fully subscribed, joint coordinator JP Morgan said in a statement on Wednesday.
Rocket Internet, a German venture capital group that has launched dozens of online start-ups, said late on Tuesday it expected to raise almost double the amount it initially targeted from its IPO, pricing shares to value the firm at some $8 billion. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Ludwig Burger)
* "Year-end margin will still be right on top of our guidance" - CEO on conf call
* FY 2016 net loss of 2.5 million zlotys ($632,047) versus profit of 483,000 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon:
WASHINGTON, March 21 A federal court in Florida ordered Neil Pecker and his company Vision Financial Partners to pay more than $6.5 million in restitution and fines, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Tuesday.