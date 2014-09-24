FRANKFURT, Sept 24 Rocket Internet's initial public offering (IPO) is fully subscribed, joint coordinator JP Morgan said in a statement on Wednesday.

Rocket Internet, a German venture capital group that has launched dozens of online start-ups, said late on Tuesday it expected to raise almost double the amount it initially targeted from its IPO, pricing shares to value the firm at some $8 billion. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Ludwig Burger)