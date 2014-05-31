FRANKFURT May 31 The owners of German firm Rocket Internet aim to list the venture capital company behind online brands such as retailer Zalando for a market valuation of up to 5 billion euros ($6.8 billion), the Financial Times reported on Saturday online.

The owners have hired banks Berenberg, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan to review a potential listing on the Frankfurt exchange, which would value the firm at 3-5 billion euros, the newspaper said.

Rocket, backed by Swedish investor AB Kinnevik, was founded in 2007 by the German Samwer brothers Oliver, Marc and Alexander, who had an early success with mobile phone content provider Jamba whose offerings included the Crazy Frog ringtone.

A Rocket Internet spokesman was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; editing by Stephen Addison)