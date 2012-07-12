(Corrects distance in fifth paragraph to 120 kilometres from
400)
* Premier to pay Rockhopper $231 mln for 60 pct stake
* Premier to provide additional $770 mln for development
By Sarah Young
LONDON, July 12 Britain's Premier Oil
agreed a $1 billion deal intended to transform the remote
UK-governed Falkland Islands into an oil producer, a move that
could inflame tensions with Argentina over sovereignty.
Argentina, which thirty years ago fought a war against
Britain over the islands it calls the Malvinas, claims the
Falklands as its own and has sought to disrupt oil exploration
there.
Premier said on Thursday that it would partner Rockhopper
, an explorer that made an oil discovery in the Falklands
in 2010, paying it an initial $231 million in cash as well as
providing around $770 million to help build infrastructure.
"We view this transaction as very positive for Rockhopper,
although the upfront payment appears to be somewhat light, as
its resolves a major funding issue for the company with respect
to the Sea Lion development," Westhouse analysts said.
Shares in Rockhopper, which has been looking for a partner
to help it develop the Sea Lion field about 120 kilometres off
the north of the Falkland Islands, was up 0.3 percent to 274
pence at 0943 GMT, paring earlier gains of around 15 percent.
Premier dismissed concerns about investing in the
politically sensitive project which has prompted Argentina to
threaten legal action against oil firms active in the Falklands
for what it sees as "illegal" drilling.
"I don't want to sound flippant, but the oil industry deals
with this type of political risk, of border disputes, of
disputed territories all around the world, frankly," Premier's
Finance Director Tony Durrant said in a telephone interview with
Reuters.
Oil is expected to start pumping in the Falklands in
mid-2017, said the partners, news unlikely to be welcomed by
Argentina, which in a bid to boost its own oil production
controversially nationalised oil firm YPF in April.
Shares in Premier were up 3.2 percent to 370.27 pence,
although analysts were less certain on what the deal meant for
the company.
"Time will tell. Sea Lion is a complex and remote
development but the fiscal terms are attractive," said Numis
analyst Sanjeev Bahl.
The deal, which will give Premier a 60 percent stake in the
Sea Lion oil field, will add about 200 million barrels of oil to
its resources - a substantial boost. The Sea Lion field is large
in comparison to fields in the North Sea, although small fry
compared with the around 50 billion barrels of oil thought to
lie offshore Brazil.
Durrant added that Premier was providing Rockhopper with a
future possible financing facility should the company not be
able to raise the debt to pay its part of development costs.
"It's very difficult (to raise debt) at the moment and that
of course if one of the reasons why we've been able to negotiate
a very attractive deal. The Argentinean situation doesn't help
but it's much more the state of the capital markets at the
moment," he said.
The partners said they expected the deal, which is subject
to approval by the Falkland Islands Government, to complete in
September.
($1 = 0.6426 British pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young. Editing by Erica Billingham)