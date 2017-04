Feb 2 Rockhopper Exploration Plc

* Drilling unit eirik raude has begun its mobilisation to north falkland basin ("nfb") from west africa

* Rig is currently anticipated to be on hire in nfb in first week of march when it will commence 6 well 2015 falklands drilling campaign

* Rockhopper estimates total net cost of its participation in four wells to be approximately $25 million and pmean total recoverable resource being targeted in campaign to be over 500mmbbls (160mmbbls net to rockhopper)