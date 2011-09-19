LONDON, Sept 19 Britain will meet shareholders in explorer Rockhopper to discuss the Falkland Islands, the remote British territory over which Argentina claims sovereignty and the location for the company's proposed $2 billion oil project.

"Senior Foreign Office officials will be meeting with investors and potential investors in Rockhopper to discuss the Falklands," a Foreign Office spokeswoman told Reuters on Monday.

Fidelity Worldwide, Royal London Asset Management and Legal & General Investment Management are among Rockhopper's top ten shareholders.

"These are education sessions held for the benefit of investors and potential investors to teach them about the relationship between the British government and the Falkland Islands government," a source familiar with the situation said of the meetings.

The emergence of the British-governed territory as an oil producer could stoke tensions with Argentina, which 30 years ago fought a war against Britain for control of the islands.

The Foreign Office officials "will discuss any issue that Rockhopper raises," added the Foreign Office spokeswoman, although she declined to comment on when the meetings were scheduled to take place.

Rockhopper, which declined to comment on the meetings between the Foreign Office and its investors, said on Wednesday it expected to start pumping oil in 2016 from the Sea Lion discovery made last year.

Shares in Rockhopper were down 3.4 percent to 213 pence at 1315 GMT on Monday, lagging the European index of oil and gas companies , which was 2.7 percent lower. (Reporting by Sarah Young and Adrian Croft; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)