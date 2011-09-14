* First oil production possible by 2016
* Project will cost around $2 bln to first oil production
By Sarah Young
LONDON, Sept 14 British oil group Rockhopper
Exploration Plc unveiled plans for a $2 billion
investment in the Falkland Islands, a move which could transform
the remote territory into a major oil production centre.
The emergence of the British-governed territory as an oil
producer will likely stoke tensions with Argentina, which 30
years ago fought a war against Britain for control of the
islands over which it still claims sovereignty.
Rockhopper said on Wednesday it expected to start pumping
oil in 2016 from the Sea Lion discovery made in 2010 and
production would ramp up to a maximum of around 120,000 barrels
of oil per day by 2018.
Following the initial find made by the company in 2010,
analysts questioned whether there was sufficient viable oil to
justify investment in infrastructure in the South Atlantic.
Argentina said last year boats sailing from its ports to the
Falklands would need a government permit, potentially
complicating the prospects for development. Friction resurfaced
in June when Britain refused to hold talks over the islands.
Rockhopper said its reserves, which it estimated at around
350 million barrels of recoverable oil, were large enough for a
development, having spent recent months drilling a series of
appraisal wells to establish the size of the oil field.
The company has not yet said how it plans to fund the
project, which analysts said was playing on the shares.
"The uncertainty over near-term funding requirements and
financing and farm-out options are clearly offsetting a positive
and credible message on the geology and development options and
impacting the shares," said RBS analyst Phil Corbett.
Rockhopper traded down 2.3 percent to 240 pence at 1401 GMT,
underperforming the European index of oil and gas companies
which was 1.6 percent higher.
Analysts expect the company to look to partner with another
oil company which would in return help fund the project.
One of the world's largest oil companies, however, has said
in the past the Falklands were not attractive.
A U.S. diplomatic cable leaked in 2010 quoted a senior
executive of ExxonMobil as saying he believed resources
in the islands were not sufficient to be
profitable.
However, Corbett believes there would be significant
interest in partnering with Rockhopper, from national oil
companies as well as large and small independent firms.
"Concern over the political angle might linger for a while
yet, but how many opportunities are out there at the moment of
this scale for companies to get involved in?" he asked.
Further positive drilling results, also announced on
Wednesday could push Rockhopper's reserves higher, increasing
the attractiveness of partnering with the company.
In presentations to investors and analysts on Wednesday,
Rockhopper emphasised that the location of the Falklands was not
considered difficult for development, noting that the drilling
campaign had been solely supplied by support vessels from the
UK, avoiding Argentina.
Shares in other British explorers with exploration acreage
in the Falklands also gained with Desire Petroleum up
2.5 percent, Borders & Southern up 1.5 percent and
Argos Resources up 2.2 percent.
