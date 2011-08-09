(Adds detail, analyst comment)
* Says third appraisal well results at upper end of
expectations
LONDON Aug 9 British oil explorer Rockhopper
said an oil discovery in the Falkland Islands extended
to west of the original well, adding to hopes that the oil find
is large enough to open up a new province in the remote British
territory.
"The results of this well are at the upper end of
expectations for the Sea Lion main fan complex," said Chief
Executive Sam Moody in a statement on Tuesday.
Rockhopper said it did not plan to test the flow of oil in
the well, the third appraisal well to be drilled on the Sea Lion
discovery it made in 2010, which was located 4 kilometres to the
west of the original oil find.
Rockhopper is one of a number of explorers drilling in
waters off the coast of the British-governed Falkland Islands
over which Argentina claims sovereignty but tests have yet to
establish whether there are sufficient quantities of viable oil
to justify investing in infrastructure.
The location of the islands in the South Atlantic means
getting any oil to market could prove costly.
Two of the Rockhopper's earlier appraisal wells have been
successful with the flow rates achieved being viewed as
commercially viable, according to the company.
"This a highly encouraging result helping firm up the
commercial viability of the discovery and increasing mid-range
resource estimates for the field," said Oriel Securities analyst
Richard Rose.
"Although not yet disclosed we believe this result is likely
to push recoverable reserves into the range of 200-250 million
barrels."
Shares in Rockhopper, which have fallen 39 percent in the
last month, closed at 141 pence, valuing the company at 418.9
million pounds ($683 million).
($1 = 0.613 British Pounds)
