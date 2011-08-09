(Adds detail, analyst comment)

* Says third appraisal well results at upper end of expectations

LONDON Aug 9 British oil explorer Rockhopper said an oil discovery in the Falkland Islands extended to west of the original well, adding to hopes that the oil find is large enough to open up a new province in the remote British territory.

"The results of this well are at the upper end of expectations for the Sea Lion main fan complex," said Chief Executive Sam Moody in a statement on Tuesday.

Rockhopper said it did not plan to test the flow of oil in the well, the third appraisal well to be drilled on the Sea Lion discovery it made in 2010, which was located 4 kilometres to the west of the original oil find.

Rockhopper is one of a number of explorers drilling in waters off the coast of the British-governed Falkland Islands over which Argentina claims sovereignty but tests have yet to establish whether there are sufficient quantities of viable oil to justify investing in infrastructure.

The location of the islands in the South Atlantic means getting any oil to market could prove costly.

Two of the Rockhopper's earlier appraisal wells have been successful with the flow rates achieved being viewed as commercially viable, according to the company.

"This a highly encouraging result helping firm up the commercial viability of the discovery and increasing mid-range resource estimates for the field," said Oriel Securities analyst Richard Rose.

"Although not yet disclosed we believe this result is likely to push recoverable reserves into the range of 200-250 million barrels."

Shares in Rockhopper, which have fallen 39 percent in the last month, closed at 141 pence, valuing the company at 418.9 million pounds ($683 million). ($1 = 0.613 British Pounds)