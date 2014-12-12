UPDATE 1-Unilever prepares 6 bln stg sale of food brands - newspapers
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday.
Dec 12 Rockhopper Exploration Plc
* Civita onshore gas development project sanctioned - first gas expected q4 2015
* Participation in croatia and montenegro first offshore licencing rounds
* Estimated capital investment in mediterranean assets of $5 - 10 million in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom; +44 20 7542 7717)
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday.
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
* Orly airport evacuated, flights suspended (Adds Le Pen quote)