* Well 14/10-8 sands water wet

* 123 metres oil reservoir also found

* Company increases Sea Lion estimates (Adds detail, background, analyst comment)

LONDON, OCT 11 Falklands oil explorer Rockhopper said the latest well in its controversial drilling campaign in the south Atlantic islands has come up dry.

The British company said the 14/10-8 well, designed to look for further oil at its Sea Lion complex, as well as at its Casper and Kermit prospects, found 123 metres of oil but the sands were also water-logged.

"The thickness of the reservoir encountered in the well has increased the company's confidence that good quality reservoir is likely to be present in other relatively low amplitude areas within the Sea Lion main complex," Rockhopper said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company increased its resource estimates for the Sea Lion complex on the back of this new data, rising by 19 percent to 1.3 billion barrels in the mid-case.

"Whilst the 14/10-8 result is disappointing, the increase in the in-place resource in the main structure is positive for the commercial development of the field," said analysts at Evolution Securities.

Rockhopper is trying to raise funds to support a $2 billion project in the area but will need to prove there is sufficient viable oil to justify investment .

The company's situation is further complicated by geopolitic tensions in the south Atlantic, with its presence in the British-governed territory irritating Argentina, which claims sovereignty over the islands it knows as the Malvinas.

The well will now be plugged and abandoned and the Ocean Guardian rig will move to drill another well, the company said.

Rockhopper shares closed at 171 pence on Monday, valuing the company at around 442 million pounds ($693 million). ($1 = 0.638 British Pounds) (Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien, Editing by Paul Sandle)