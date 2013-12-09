BRIEF-Man Group adds $300 mln in assets, bringing assets to $80.9 bln
* Statutory loss before tax for year ended 31 december 2016 of $272 million
Dec 9 Rockhopper Exploration PLC : * Signing of definitive farm-in agreement to pl004a and pl004c, north falkland
basin * Source text
* Statutory loss before tax for year ended 31 december 2016 of $272 million
* Says CET1 ratio at 14.7 percent; 70 basis points added during full-year 2016.
* Says Russian Railways' network loaded 96 million tonnes of freight in February, up 0.9 pct versus year ago