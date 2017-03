Feb 6 Rockhopper Exploration PLC : * Estimated capital costs (gross) for phase 1 of the Sea Lion development will total $5.2 billion * Sea lion development capital expenditure to first oil is expected to be $3.8BN * Phase 1 of the sea lion development is expected to recover 293 mmbbl over 25 years * Field sanction is anticipated in 2q 2015 * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here