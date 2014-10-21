BRIEF-UK's CMA looks at Lloyd's anticipated purchase of MBNA from Bank of America
OSLO Oct 21 Financial investor EPSI AS, managed by Private equity firm HitecVision, bought 23.9 percent of Norwegian oil and gas firm Rocksource in a purchase order on the Oslo bourse, it said on Wednesday.
HitecVision, which own a plethora of smaller oil service companies, offered 6 crown per Rocksource share for at least 20 percent of the firm, paying an 80 percent premium over the stock's last trade before its offer.
"EPSI AS will, at its full discretion, be open to purchase additional shares in Rocksource ASA," it said in a statement.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
WASHINGTON, March 16 U.S. securities regulators are poised to shorten the amount of time it takes for a securities trade to settle, from three to two business days, in an effort to reduce credit and market risk exposure.
* Brooklinen Inc says raises $8.2 million in equity financing - SEC Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ndHNmo)