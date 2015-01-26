(Corrects to "before" from "after" in paragraph 2)

Jan 26 Packaging companies Rock-Tenn Co and MeadWestvaco Corp said they would combine to form a company worth $16 billion, with MeadWestvaco shareholders owning a majority stake.

In the new company, which will be named before the deal closes, MeadWestvaco shareholders will own a 50.1 percent stake, while Rock-Tenn shareholders will own the rest. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)