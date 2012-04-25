* Q2 adj EPS $0.97 vs est $0.87
* Q2 sales $2.28 bln vs est $2.26 bln
April 25 Packaging and paper company RockTenn Co
posted better-than-expected quarterly results helped by
strong sales at its consumer packaging business.
For the January-March quarter, the company earned $31.9
million, or 44 cents a share, compared with a net income of $37
million, or 92 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 97 cents per share.
Revenue rose by $1.49 billion to $2.28 billion, helped by
the acquisition of Smurfit-Stone Container Corp, which it bought
last year.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 87 cents a
share, before special items, on revenue of $2.26 billion in the
second quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
It took a $19.3 million charge related to the closure of its
containerboard mill at Matane, Quebec.
In February, the company had said it will close the mill to
cut costs.
Consumer Packaging segment net sales increased 14 percent
due to higher display sales volumes and higher prices.
Shares of RockTenn closed at $62.65 on Wednesday on the New
York Stock Exchange. They have gained 37 percent of their value
in the last seven months.
(Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by
Sreejiraj Eluvangal)