April 25 Packaging and paper company RockTenn Co posted better-than-expected quarterly results helped by strong sales at its consumer packaging business.

For the January-March quarter, the company earned $31.9 million, or 44 cents a share, compared with a net income of $37 million, or 92 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 97 cents per share.

Revenue rose by $1.49 billion to $2.28 billion, helped by the acquisition of Smurfit-Stone Container Corp, which it bought last year.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 87 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $2.26 billion in the second quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

It took a $19.3 million charge related to the closure of its containerboard mill at Matane, Quebec.

In February, the company had said it will close the mill to cut costs.

Consumer Packaging segment net sales increased 14 percent due to higher display sales volumes and higher prices.

Shares of RockTenn closed at $62.65 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. They have gained 37 percent of their value in the last seven months. (Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)